Romford home care provider rated top 20 in London

Published: 4:16 PM August 13, 2021

All 4 U Care has been voted one of the best home care providers in London - Credit: PLMR/ All 4 U Care

A Romford care provider has been rated one of the top 20 in London.

Collier Row's All 4 U Care received an award from reviews site homecare.co.uk, beating 1,466 other home care providers in the capital.

The award was based on the website's reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Homecare.co.uk reviews manager Amanda Hopkins explained that top quality home care is "invaluable" as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence.

Amanda said: “The pandemic has been particularly hard for disabled and older people, with many forced to self-isolate, so home care workers have played a crucial role in keeping them mentally and physically well.

“As well as providing essential care, some home care workers have been a vital source of food and medication and with elderly and vulnerable people more isolated than ever before, they have been that important link to the outside world.

You may also want to watch:

“Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends.

"This helps others to search for the right care home provider, where compassion, trust and dignity are at the heart of their care.

“All 4 U Care has shown that it provides care that is of excellent quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in London."

All 4 U Care managing director Mark Stack added:

“We are so happy to be recognised for this award and to be recognised for all the teams hard work over the past couple of years and for their dedication and commitment throughout the past and recent pandemic.

"Not to forget our wonderful clients and families who have been wonderful as well.”

The homecare.co.uk Top 20 Home Care Awards are based on over 30,000 reviews by service users and family and friends of service users between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2021.

The home care providers were rated on overall standard, staff, care/support, management, treated with dignity and value for money.

Last month, new home care provider In Home Care opened in Hornchurch.