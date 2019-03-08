'Tonight is the night!': Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects Ralgreen Architects

This evening will see hundreds of people from across Romford and the wider London area flock to Romford as the town's greyhound stadium fully reopens after a £10million refurbishment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Back in March last year Ladbrokes Coral Group, which operates the stadium in London Road, said it would be giving the venue a complete overhaul.

Work began in May 2018, and included the demolition of the Main Stand to create more than 100 car parking spaces, a modernisation of the reception area and office building and a new track that was put down in September.

A Coral Ladbrokes spokeswoman told the Recorder: "Tonight is the night! Friday September 6 officially sees the mayor open the £10m refurbishment to the public where they can enjoy a brand new stand and track.

"The new stand, 'The Coral stand', boasts new bars, tote betting facilities, snack bar and restaurant, The Paddock.

"In The Paddock restaurant you can dine every Friday and Saturday for £35 per person on a three-course a la carte menu.

You may also want to watch:

"If a carvery is more your thing then The Pavilion restaurant is available to serve you at just £27.50 per person.

"Don't miss out tonight as a raffle at just £2 a ticket or 6 for £10 is on offer for a chance to win a car worth over £7,500 kindly supplied by Tony Levoi, Romford.

"Runners up will either win a 55inch TV or a meal for 4.

"You only stand a chance of winning by buying a ticket on the night.

"Not only will there be the excitement of the long awaited opening but it is also Champion Stakes Final night, just 35 seconds to win £10,000, exciting times at Romford Greyhound Stadium!

"The stadium now has an increased capacity of over 1,600 people after running at a capacity of just 350 whilst works took place.

"Secure your tickets for a celebrational night at Romford Dogs tonight by calling 01708 773 444 and selecting option 2."