Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium's £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium. Archant

The multi-million pound redevelopment of Romford Greyhound Stadium is tantalisingly close to completion now, and its operators have drawn up ambitious plans for its grand reopening weekend in September.

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Back in March last year Ladbrokes Coral Group said it would be giving the stadium a complete refurbishment, costing around £10m.

Now, the company has confirmed the upgraded venue's first proper race meeting will be held on Friday, September 6, when the stadium in London Road will throw open its doors to 1,700 customers.

Work began in May, and included the demolition of the Main Stand to create more than 100 car parking spaces, a modernisation of the reception area and office building and a new track that was put down in September.

Construction is moving into its final stages now, and once it is finished the stadium will boast two restaurants, four bars and separate fast food and lounge areas.

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium. Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Stadium manager Karen McMillan is confident the new-look stadium will be the best in the country, and has a few surprises up her sleeve for the opening weekend - and no, we're not spoiling them just yet.

She told the Recorder: "These are exciting times for the 130-strong team that work here at Romford stadium.

"The works are almost complete and from September 6 we open our doors to 1,700 customers.

"However you can get a sneak preview on August 30 and 31 [tickets to be booked in advance by calling 01708 773444 option 2].

"Be the first to view our new stand visit our new bars and fast food area - spaces are limited so book early to avoid disappointment!"

And Karen is sure that the stadium will soon once again be one of the town's premier attractions.

She added: "Whether you are celebrating a birthday, anniversary, a hen or stag do, or just a fun evening for all the family, at Romford Greyhound Stadium we offer it all."

Ladbrokes Coral Group is keen to keep the stadium's local heritage and to that end is holding a recruitment open day on Wednesday (July 24).

Jobs on offer include tote betting staff, waiting staff, bar staff and receptionists among others.

Anyone interested should bring their CV and proof of right to work in the UK

Karen said: "The doors open at 10am until 4pm - over 18s only - come along for a chat see what is available.

"We're looking to recruit locally to keep the family feel at the stadium."

Keep an eye on our website and on the pages of the Recorder for more news about the stadium's grand reopening as the big day gets closer.