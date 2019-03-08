'Here's to a very, very bright future': Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade
PUBLISHED: 23:19 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:19 07 September 2019
Archant
Hundreds of revellers - including the Mayor of Havering and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell - celebrated the grand reopening of Romford Greyhound Stadium after its £10million refurbishment in style on Friday evening.
The venue in London Road was opened by Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Mr Rosindell at a special event that also included a Carribean steel drum band, free goodie bags for all customers and even a car to be won in a raffle.
Before cutting the ribbon, Cllr Deon Burton said: "I would like to thank everyone who made tonight possible.
"Here is to a very, very bright future."
And Mr Rosindell added: "As Member of Parliament for Romford it gives me great pleasure to be here today.
"I've been coming to this greyhound stadium for most of my life, and it's wonderful to see the greyhound stadium refurbished and open for the public.
"It's a great tradition here in Romford and we're all very proud of what you have achieved here and we're all looking forward to a wonderful evening of entertainment, and many more years of entertainment here at Romford Dogs,"
Once the ceremony was complete, the packed out stadium hosted a night of racing that included the Champion Stakes Final, where Aayamza Express took home the £10,000 prize money.
The reopening marked the end of a long period of change at the track.
Back in March last year Ladbrokes Coral Group, which operates the stadium, said it would be giving the venue a complete overhaul.
Work began in May 2018, and included the demolition of the Main Stand to create more than 100 car parking spaces, a modernisation of the reception area and office building and a new track that was put down in September.
The stadium's new look Coral Stand now has an increased capacity of over 1,600 people after running at a capacity of just 350 whilst works took place, and all the stadium's restaurants and bars are now once again open for business.
A spokeswoman for Romford Greyhound Stadium told the Recorder: "The new stand, 'The Coral stand', boasts new bars, tote betting facilities, snack bar and restaurant, The Paddock.
"In The Paddock restaurant you can dine every Friday and Saturday for £35 per person on a three-course a la carte menu.
"If a carvery is more your thing then The Pavilion restaurant is available to serve you at just £27.50 per person.