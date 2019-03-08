'Here's to a very, very bright future': Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium. Archant

Hundreds of revellers - including the Mayor of Havering and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell - celebrated the grand reopening of Romford Greyhound Stadium after its £10million refurbishment in style on Friday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The venue in London Road was opened by Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Mr Rosindell at a special event that also included a Carribean steel drum band, free goodie bags for all customers and even a car to be won in a raffle.

Before cutting the ribbon, Cllr Deon Burton said: "I would like to thank everyone who made tonight possible.

The new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium. The new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

"Here is to a very, very bright future."

And Mr Rosindell added: "As Member of Parliament for Romford it gives me great pleasure to be here today.

Havering residents enjoying the opening of the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium Havering residents enjoying the opening of the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium

"I've been coming to this greyhound stadium for most of my life, and it's wonderful to see the greyhound stadium refurbished and open for the public.

"It's a great tradition here in Romford and we're all very proud of what you have achieved here and we're all looking forward to a wonderful evening of entertainment, and many more years of entertainment here at Romford Dogs,"

Romford Recorder journalists arriving for the opening Romford Recorder journalists arriving for the opening

You may also want to watch:

Once the ceremony was complete, the packed out stadium hosted a night of racing that included the Champion Stakes Final, where Aayamza Express took home the £10,000 prize money.

A steel band performing A steel band performing

The reopening marked the end of a long period of change at the track.

Back in March last year Ladbrokes Coral Group, which operates the stadium, said it would be giving the venue a complete overhaul.

Katie Diebelius, Mick Slaughter and Stadium Manager Karen McMillan Katie Diebelius, Mick Slaughter and Stadium Manager Karen McMillan

Work began in May 2018, and included the demolition of the Main Stand to create more than 100 car parking spaces, a modernisation of the reception area and office building and a new track that was put down in September.

The stadium's new look Coral Stand now has an increased capacity of over 1,600 people after running at a capacity of just 350 whilst works took place, and all the stadium's restaurants and bars are now once again open for business.

The new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium. The new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

A spokeswoman for Romford Greyhound Stadium told the Recorder: "The new stand, 'The Coral stand', boasts new bars, tote betting facilities, snack bar and restaurant, The Paddock.

"In The Paddock restaurant you can dine every Friday and Saturday for £35 per person on a three-course a la carte menu.

Havering residents enjoying the opening of the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium Havering residents enjoying the opening of the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium

"If a carvery is more your thing then The Pavilion restaurant is available to serve you at just £27.50 per person.