Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after more than 100 staff on furlough for six months

Romford Greyhound Stadium is reopening to the public next weekend (September 18) for the first time since March.

In June, the stadium was permitted to continue training the dogs privately and after two test events last weekend, it has been given the go-ahead with more than 100 employees returning after six months on furlough.

During the strictest times of the lockdown, the team put their time to good use making a collection box in the driveway of the stadium for customers and residents to drop off old duvets, pillows, blankets and towels to use for bedding for the retired greyhounds while they waited for their “forever home,” says manager Karen McMillan.

“So far we have collected over 60 items.

“The box is still there if anyone would like to drop off some items to help us.

“We are also now collecting old teddies for our retired dogs to play with. Any that are suitable for children we intend to wash and sell for funds for treats for the dogs.”

The stadium works closely with three retired greyhound homes - Ashwells, Dunton and the Romford Greyhound Owners Association.

And Karen encourages customers and residents to get in touch with the stadium if they wish adopt a dog from any of the homes.

To kick off, races will be free mid-week and will be £7 for Friday and Saturday nights. Customers will need to pre–book tickets for all events. There will be no general admission without pre-booking.

The stadium will operate a table service only.

“We have done everything we can to ensure a safe fun packed evening for our guests. We can’t wait to welcome our owners, regulars and new customers to spend an evening with us for a fun and packed racing schedule,” said Karen.

“I would like to thank all our owners, customers and of course my staff for their ongoing support in these uncertain times.”

To book tickets call the stadium on 01708 773 444.