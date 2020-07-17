Romford Greggs reopens as a Click and Collect shop

Greggs in Western Road is reopening as a Click and Collect shop. Picture: PA/Time Ireland) PA/PA Photos

Greggs has reopened as a Click and Collect shop in Western Road, Romford.

In just a few easy clicks, Havering residents will be able to get their hands on their favourites.

To shop for collection, once on the homepage, choose a shop location and a time slot, select items from the reduced menu, pay online and Greggs then sends an email when the order is ready for collection.

Once customers arrive at the shop for collection, new operational measures will be implemented to help keep customers and colleagues safe. These measures include only one adult permitted in store to collect an order (children can accompany parents) and the introduction of floor markings to ensure a safe social distance is maintained.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to introduce our Click and Collect service and along with the other shops we’ve reopened across the country and our partnership with Just Eat, we’re pleased to help bring a little taste of normal back to our local communities.”