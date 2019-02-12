Romford grandmother ‘on cloud nine’ as she wins more than £10,000 in Saint Francis Hospice charity rollover

Pam Barlow with her mum Iris Lambert, receiving her cheque for £10,500 from Saint Francis Hospice fundraisers after winning the charity's lottery rollover. Saint Francis Hospice

An 89-year-old grandmother, who will be turning 90 in April, received an early birthday present after she was named as the winner of more than £10,000 in a charity lottery rollover.

Iris Lambert, from Romford, collected her winnings of £10,500 with daughter Pam Barlow from Saint Francis Hospice, Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower, on Friday.

She said: “I’m still on cloud nine.

“When my daughter told me the good news I kept asking if it was true.

“It is more money than I’ve ever had and I didn’t really believe it until I had the cheque in my hands.

“I have been planning a dinner with my family to celebrate my birthday and now it will be a lot easier.”

For just £1 a play you have the chance of winning the weekly jackpot prize of £1,000. The rollover increases by £500 every week and will do so until the maximum £25,000.

