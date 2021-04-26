News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford 101-year-old surprised with Trixy the pony at birthday party

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:11 PM April 26, 2021   
Frances Eldred and Trixy the pony

Frances Eldred met Trixy the pony on her 101st birthday - Credit: Gill Hood

A Romford family threw a special birthday party for their nan’s 101st birthday, complete with a pony. 

Gill Hood, 39, arranged the party for her grandmother Frances Eldred in Frances's communal garden in Harold Hill on April 18, inviting Gill's sister, niece, husband Stephen, and sons four-year-old Flynn and eight-year-old Jack. 

She said: “We told her ‘there’s someone here to see you’ and then she saw the pony. 

“She was a bit confused at first but then she was very happy to hold the reigns and pet him.” 

Brentwood’s Fairytail Pony Events brought Trixy the pony to meet Frances, and the 101-year-old said she had a lovely birthday, especially as she was not expecting the party. 

The family could not properly celebrate Frances’s 100th birthday last year due to Covid restrictions, but they brought a banner to her house and stood outside. 

Frances banner 100

Last year Frances' family surprised her on her 100th birthday - Credit: Gill Hood

Gill added: “It was really lovely and special as we missed out last year. 

“She’s such a lovely lady, so it was nice to do something memorable with her, especially after the past year."

