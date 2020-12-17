News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder Home > News

Romford girl's short story wins national competition

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 12:02 PM December 17, 2020   
Brittni D'Souza

Story writing competition winner Brittni D'Souza. - Credit: Chandini D'Souza

A Romford girl, six, has won a national story writing competition.

Brittni D’Souza, who goes to St Edward's C of E Primary School in Havering Drive, won the Brush Time Tales contest, launched by oral care brand Aquafresh.

More than 2,500 primary school children from across the country submitted short stories and Brittni's tale, called Hugo the Monster, was judged the best.

The story is about a monster called Hugo who helps his best friend Amy receive a visit from the tooth fairy. 

Famous Five illustrator, Becka Moor, has added pictures to Brittni's story and her school will receive £500 of book vouchers.

You may also want to watch:

Her mum Adriana said: “Brittni is a natural storyteller and loves creating wonderful stories to entertain her friends and family."

Becka added: "Brittni is such a deserving winner and it was so much fun to bring her creative thinking to life."

Most Read

  1. 1 'V day': The first Covid vaccinatons in Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  2. 2 'I'm furious' - Upminster Taproom owner says Tier 3 move punishes hospitality industry
  3. 3 'Crime scene' now confirmed as man found dead after Cranham house fire
  1. 4 Romford's Paul Hannaford aims to educate two million young people on perils of addiction
  2. 5 New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford
  3. 6 Hornchurch pupils remember war hero's bravery
  4. 7 Hospitalisations rising as Covid-19 cases increase by almost 50% in a week
  5. 8 V-Day: East London residents get first Covid-19 vaccine
  6. 9 Havering Covid death toll nears 400 as borough's infection rate worsens
  7. 10 Boy left with facial injuries after Upminster bus attack
Education News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plan to build 1,050-home estate on former Romford Ice Rink

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

Havering's Covid case rate ninth worst in England

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing for secondary school pupils to be introduced

Sophie Cox & PA

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?

Tom Ambrose

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus