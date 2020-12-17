Romford girl's short story wins national competition

Published: 12:02 PM December 17, 2020

A Romford girl, six, has won a national story writing competition.

Brittni D’Souza, who goes to St Edward's C of E Primary School in Havering Drive, won the Brush Time Tales contest, launched by oral care brand Aquafresh.

More than 2,500 primary school children from across the country submitted short stories and Brittni's tale, called Hugo the Monster, was judged the best.

The story is about a monster called Hugo who helps his best friend Amy receive a visit from the tooth fairy.

Famous Five illustrator, Becka Moor, has added pictures to Brittni's story and her school will receive £500 of book vouchers.

Her mum Adriana said: “Brittni is a natural storyteller and loves creating wonderful stories to entertain her friends and family."

Becka added: "Brittni is such a deserving winner and it was so much fun to bring her creative thinking to life."