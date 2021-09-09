Girl, 10, performs with Jason Donovan and Alexandra Burke in West End debut
- Credit: Prisca Hodder
A Romford girl who “danced her way through lockdown” with her sister has just finished four months performing on stage alongside a star-studded cast in a West End production.
Amber Hodder, 10, attends Romford-based dance studio Anthony Clifford Studios and also took additional theatre classes at Romford musical theatre school KA Arts throughout lockdown alongside her sister Coco-Lili, seven.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Amber showed her talents in several Zoom auditions and landed the role of Judah in the renowned Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Amber’s mother Prisca Hodder, 43, said she “put a lot of hard work into it” and she was part of the production for four months, before it closed its curtains on September 5.
Joining Amber in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's new production at The London Palladium was Jason Donovan, who played the role of Pharaoh, and Alexandra Burke, as the narrater.
You may also want to watch:
The 10-year-old performed a solo scene where she sang the song Benjamin Calypso.
Prisca and her husband Russell Hodder, 42, said they are “really proud” of Amber’s achievement.
Most Read
- 1 'A crackin' fella': Love Island Millie's father welcomes Liam into family with party
- 2 'Disturbing': Report finds culture of 'normalised' racism and sexism at council
- 3 New e-bike store set to open this month
- 4 Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking
- 5 Harold Wood to Harold Hill bus at risk as consultation opens on its future
- 6 New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
- 7 Ghost sightings: 'Most haunted' Havering places
- 8 Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure
- 9 Crash between motorcyclist and van closes Hornchurch road
- 10 Woman's drink 'spiked' in Brentwood pub
Prisca added: “We are so proud of her and the fact she secured this role. She loves performing and dancing and her love of dancing came through when you saw her on stage.
“Everyone who saw her perform said how sparkling she was and it was just an amazing opportunity.
“To see your child on stage - I can’t even explain.”
Coco-Lili and Amber, who has been training to dance since the age of three, love nothing more than to dance, her parents said.
“She has put a lot of hard work into it," Prisca said.
“We would travel into London (from Romford) three times a week and she would have long hours of rehearsals, but loved every minute of it.
“It just goes to show when you do what you love, it doesn't matter how hard it is because you will enjoy it, and that’s what Amber did.”
Determined to inspire other children who have also been through the challenges of the pandemic, Prisca and Russell said they want all the youngsters to know if they keep working hard, “good things will happen”.