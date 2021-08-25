Romford gamer to livestream getting waxed to help beat childhood cancer
A Romford man is taking on a 24-hour gaming session to fundraise for the charity which supported his nephew during cancer treatment.
Laurence Britain, 36, is holding the fundraiser from 8am on August 28 for youth cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer.
It will include workouts wearing crazy outfits, "wacky" pizza topping forfeits and the waxing of chests, armpits and leg hair - all live.
This comes after his nephew, Harry Lineham, was diagnosed with cancer at eight years old and the charity provided financial support to cover the daily cost of travel to and from hospital.
It also helped his family access grants to buy Harry new clothes, as his body changed dramatically during treatment, and arranged a tutor to make sure he did not fall behind at school.
Laurence said he wanted to thank the charity for their support over Harry's three years of treatment, which finished last August.
He said: "I really hope that we’re able to enable other children and young people to benefit from the support that Young Lives vs Cancer offers and can’t wait to get started with the chaos that we have planned."
The office manager held his first fundraiser last year to mark Harry completing treatment, and raised over £2,000 for the charity.
He added: "One of the things that really resonated with me last year was the stories that viewers sent me about their experience of childhood cancer and mainly, the sheer number of them.
"So many people seemed to have encountered cancer either directly or otherwise, and it really reaffirmed the important work that Young Lives vs Cancer does.
"This year, we’re aiming for bigger, better and crazier, both in terms of challenges and forfeits, as well as setting an eye-watering target of £2,200 to beat last year's total raised."
Young Lives vs Cancer's fundraising engagement manager for London, Becky Clements, added: “We can’t thank Laurence enough for all of the time and planning that has gone into hosting this brilliant event.
"Streaming is such an exciting way to raise awareness and fundraise to help reach so many people worldwide."
If he reaches the target, Laurence has also arranged to have the children’s cancer awareness ribbon tattooed on his arm live on a future stream.
Romford's Black Diamond Tattoo has agreed to donate the tattoo free of charge to further support the fundraising effort.
To sponsor Laurence’s 24-hour stream, go to https://www.twitch.tv/drunkyttv