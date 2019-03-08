Romford boy who suffers from brain condition meets football players at charity day

Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (standing in the centre) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

An 11-year-old football fan from Romford attended a special treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity.

Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (second on the left) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (second on the left) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

Tye Nnamdi Agala has diffuse brain oedema, a condition that causes fluid to develop in the brain.

He joined a group of children in attending a VIP pitch-side experience with Queen's Park Rangers at their game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, August 10.

"It was an amazing time, the boys loved it," said Tye's mum.

"Tye said that it was just as good as his wish to visit Arsenal."

Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (standing in the centre) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (standing in the centre) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

QPR business sponsors Craig Ellis, a custom champagne and wine room designer, and his friend Daniel Louisy, industrial industry expert and owner of Ashville Aggregates, hosted the group in their businesses' hospitality box.

The children and their families were able to watch the pre-match warm up from pitch side, view the match from the hospitality box, meet the players, shoot some goals at half-time and were then treated to a three-course meal.

On the day, Rays of Sunshine chief executive Jane Sharp was presented with a cheque for £4,000 funding from the two businesses.

She said: "We are just so thankful to Craig Ellis and Daniel Louisy.

"We all had a spectacular day at QPR and we cannot be more grateful for their generosity, kindness and for making everyone feel so welcome.

"Rays of Sunshine exists to brighten the lives of seriously ill children and their families and this experience was definitely filled with sunshine and smiles."

Visit raysofsunshine.org.uk to find out more.