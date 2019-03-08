Search

Romford boy who suffers from brain condition meets football players at charity day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 August 2019

Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (standing in the centre) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (standing in the centre) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

Archant

An 11-year-old football fan from Romford attended a special treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity.

Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (second on the left) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of SunshineTye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (second on the left) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

Tye Nnamdi Agala has diffuse brain oedema, a condition that causes fluid to develop in the brain.

He joined a group of children in attending a VIP pitch-side experience with Queen's Park Rangers at their game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, August 10.

"It was an amazing time, the boys loved it," said Tye's mum.

"Tye said that it was just as good as his wish to visit Arsenal."

Tye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (standing in the centre) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of SunshineTye Nnamdi Agala from Romford (standing in the centre) attended a treat day with the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

You may also want to watch:

QPR business sponsors Craig Ellis, a custom champagne and wine room designer, and his friend Daniel Louisy, industrial industry expert and owner of Ashville Aggregates, hosted the group in their businesses' hospitality box.

The children and their families were able to watch the pre-match warm up from pitch side, view the match from the hospitality box, meet the players, shoot some goals at half-time and were then treated to a three-course meal.

On the day, Rays of Sunshine chief executive Jane Sharp was presented with a cheque for £4,000 funding from the two businesses.

She said: "We are just so thankful to Craig Ellis and Daniel Louisy.

"We all had a spectacular day at QPR and we cannot be more grateful for their generosity, kindness and for making everyone feel so welcome.

"Rays of Sunshine exists to brighten the lives of seriously ill children and their families and this experience was definitely filled with sunshine and smiles."

Visit raysofsunshine.org.uk to find out more.

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

‘No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It’s a miracle no one died’: Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

