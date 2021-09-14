Romford car storage shed and pressure washer consumed by blaze
Published: 1:22 PM September 14, 2021
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A motor storage shed and static pressure washer have been destroyed in a fire which ripped through an open-air car wash bay in Romford.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sandgate Close on September 12.
The brigade's fire investigators believe it was accidental and caused by a fault in a pressure washer.
Around 75 people left the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of injuries.
The brigade was called to the fire just after 10.30am and had it under control by 11.19am.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Romford, Hornchurch, Harold Hill and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.
