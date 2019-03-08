Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Around 40 firefighters attended a fire at a vehicle workshop in Romford.

Half of two industrial units in Crow Lane were damaged by a fire on Monday, November 11.

Ten people left the property and there were no reports of any injuries.

The London Fire Brigade was called at around 6pm and the fire was under control by 7.45pm.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Wennington, Hornchurch, Homerton and Walthamstow fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.