Celebration of film wraps up biggest yet Romford Film Festival
A celebration of local and international filmmakers rounded up Romford's biggest movie festival to date this year.
From May 19 to 25, 183 films from 150 filmmakers showcased their work at Premiere Cinemas in The Mercury Shopping Centre for the sixth annual Romford Film Festival in 2022, which was partnered with the Eurasian Creative Guild.
The selected films represented only 37 per cent of the entries submitted for the international event.
Harold Wood-born Spencer Hawken - who is The Mercury's centre manager, a consultant for Netflix and a co-founder of the festival alongside Natalie Bays - said: "It's been great - we've had Larry Lamb here, he was lovely; we've had some very busy screens; we've had a lot of fun."
He added: "We've had a lot of people flown here from all over the planet - we had representation from eight filmmakers who have come in from the States, we've had people from Australia, Greece, South America, Ukraine."
On the closing night, a glittering ceremony saw multiple filmmakers and other industry professionals receive awards.
This included EastEnders star Larry Lamb, who was recognised as best actor for his role in Old Windows, and Tiggy Bailey, who was named best actress for her part in Tildypops.
Old Windows also achieved best screenplay, with writer and actress Laura Bayston accepting the award.
She revealed on stage that her first job was at Premiere Cinemas in Romford 25 years ago, "ripping tickets to watch Forest Gump".
Director and actress Sarah-Jane Potts collected the accolade of best short film for her debut film The Magician.
In her speech, she said: "It's overwhelming, I want to say thank you to Romford as you have been so supportive and friendly and it's my first festival so this is amazing.
"I wanted to make a film about connections and kindness because of how important it is and that goes beyond words and dialogue."
Best documentary was awarded to Kyle Grendys for the work Fraser Syndrome and Me.
Filmmaker Kyle is only the 75th person to be born with the rare, recessive gene disorder.
She said: "This is a story about love and unity and community so that's so prevalent here. Thank you for having me and sharing so much love with me and everybody."
Romford Film Festival is in the process of applying to secure British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) accreditation.