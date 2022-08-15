Application bids to bring family assessment centre to Romford

The assessment centre would be in Princes Road, Romford if approved - Credit: Google

A change of use application aims to bring a family assessment centre to Romford.

The application asks to change the use of a property in Princes Road to a residential family assessment centre.

It proposes the centre will cater for two parents with a single child each up to the age of five, and that the unit would see two staff working during the day and two at night.

The application was sent by Judian Chungong and received by Havering Council on July 29, and the plans are an amended scheme following the refusal of a previous application (P1670.20) in January last year.

Plans state: “The purpose of the use would be to assess the capacity of parents with mental health and learning disabilities in a controlled environment, in order to safeguard the welfare of children for periods of three to nine months.”

According to plans, residents would be placed by the local authority and returned to their homes after the placement.

Development has been proposed to start in September and end in November.

A decision should be made by September 29.

View the application using reference P1251.22 on Havering Council's website.