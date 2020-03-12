Council to review Romford's Express Kebab House licence after residents complain about 'unbearable' noise and anti-social behaviour

Express Kebab House in South Street will have its licence reviewed by Havering Council on March 16. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A kebab shop in Romford town centre will have its premises licence reviewed following complaints of 'sickening behaviour' and loud noises at night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Express Kebab House at the junction of Victoria Road and South Street currently has a licence to provide late night refreshments every day from 10am to 4am.

The shop recently took on a new licence holder in January and therefore complaints from residents refer to a time before the current licence holder's tenure.

A 24-year-old resident who applied for the kebab shop to have its licence revoked said 'sickening behaviour' often takes place outside the business.

'If the kebab shop wasn't there, then there would be no noise or trouble at all,' he said.

'When people are making noise, it isn't just loud talking, it's screaming, screeching and it is constant for hours and hours.

You may also want to watch:

'It is not a social gathering point for people to come from the hours of 2am to 5am, Thursday to Sunday and hang out, drink alcohol, smoke drugs, play loud music, fight each other and vandalise.'

The resident submitted video evidence of people playing music at a full volume from a speaker outside the shop at night and of the shop was opening past its approved hours.

In another complaint letter he said after living in the area for four years the noise had become 'unbearable'.

'I have tried my best to try and block out all of this insanely disturbing noise, but roughly after 234 weekends I have reached my limit,' he said.

Councillor Judith Holt wrote to the committee in support of the residents' complaints and said the video evidence of fights outside the shop proved there was a threat to community safety.

She said: 'Given its proximity to the flats in Station Parade and other flats in South Street and Victoria Road, and its potential as a magnet for late-night drinkers, I would question whether in 2007 it was appropriate to have been given the licence at all.'

Havering Council will be reviewing Express Kebab House's licence at a meeting on Monday, March 16.