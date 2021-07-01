Romford man claims to have lost job after grabbing Chris Whitty in video
- Credit: PA
A Romford man has claimed he lost his job after a video of him grabbing Professor Chris Whitty went viral.
In the clip, Lewis Hughes and Jonathan Chew, both 24, are seen laughing and grabbing the chief medical officer for England as he appears to attempt to free himself.
The video received widespread condemnation, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who called the men "thugs".
The Met said they are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident that took place in St James’ Park at around 7.20pm on the evening of Sunday, June 27.
Speaking to The Sun, Lewis alleged he had “paid the price" for the video with his job.
You may also want to watch:
Caplen Estates Agents in Buckhurst Hill said Lewis had been an employee at the time of the incident, but declined to make a comment and did not confirm Lewis' claims about being fired.
Lewis said the friends had been at an anti-vaccination rally in central London when they saw the chief medical officer in St James's Park.
Most Read
- 1 Plan submitted for new school to cater for pupils with additional needs
- 2 Hornchurch stabbing victim in 'serious' but not life-threatening condition
- 3 Thai restaurant Giggling Squid to open in Hornchurch
- 4 'Don’t hesitate': Police appeal for witnesses to Hornchurch stabbing
- 5 Romford primary school awarded for 'excellence'
- 6 'We're fed up': Gidea Park families call for action on persistent flooding
- 7 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing
- 8 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
- 9 Two Havering Covid-19 rapid testing sites to close
- 10 Man hit by bus in Harold Hill found trapped under the vehicle
He told The Sun: “I absolutely apologise for any upset I caused.
“If I made him feel uncomfortable, which it does look like I did, then I am sorry to him for that."
He added: “To be honest I just wanted a selfie with Chris Whitty to show my mum.
"There was no malicious intent, I didn’t want to upset him."
Friend Jonathan added: “Sometimes things seem a good idea and really they’re not.
“I don’t think we did anything wrong. We just saw him, and thought: ‘That’s the guy from the TV, he’s famous.'"
A spokesperson from the Met said officers spoke to the victim and checked his welfare.
They said he was not injured and told officers at that time he did not wish to pursue any charges.
Officers continued to speak to the two men and recorded their details.
They were "robustly warned" about their behaviour and ordered to leave the area, Scotland Yard said.
The incident continues to be investigated by the Met's public order crime team.