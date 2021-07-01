Romford man claims to have lost job after grabbing Chris Whitty in video

Published: 10:32 AM July 1, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM July 1, 2021

A Romford man has apologised after video of him grabbing Professor Chris Whitty emerges - Credit: PA

A Romford man has claimed he lost his job after a video of him grabbing Professor Chris Whitty went viral.

In the clip, Lewis Hughes and Jonathan Chew, both 24, are seen laughing and grabbing the chief medical officer for England as he appears to attempt to free himself.

Footage has emerged of Professor Chris Whitty being manhandled by two men in the street.



Get more on this story: https://t.co/52fhwoexOm pic.twitter.com/7Ve3Dc5KCJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 29, 2021

The video received widespread condemnation, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who called the men "thugs".

I’m shocked at seeing the despicable harassment of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.



I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021

The Met said they are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident that took place in St James’ Park at around 7.20pm on the evening of Sunday, June 27.

Speaking to The Sun, Lewis alleged he had “paid the price" for the video with his job.

Caplen Estates Agents in Buckhurst Hill said Lewis had been an employee at the time of the incident, but declined to make a comment and did not confirm Lewis' claims about being fired.

Lewis said the friends had been at an anti-vaccination rally in central London when they saw the chief medical officer in St James's Park.

He told The Sun: “I absolutely apologise for any upset I caused.

“If I made him feel uncomfortable, which it does look like I did, then I am sorry to him for that."

He added: “To be honest I just wanted a selfie with Chris Whitty to show my mum.

"There was no malicious intent, I didn’t want to upset him."

Friend Jonathan added: “Sometimes things seem a good idea and really they’re not.

“I don’t think we did anything wrong. We just saw him, and thought: ‘That’s the guy from the TV, he’s famous.'"

A spokesperson from the Met said officers spoke to the victim and checked his welfare.

They said he was not injured and told officers at that time he did not wish to pursue any charges.

Officers continued to speak to the two men and recorded their details.

They were "robustly warned" about their behaviour and ordered to leave the area, Scotland Yard said.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Met's public order crime team.







