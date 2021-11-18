Man with cerebral palsy takes part in boxing bout to raise awareness of testicular cancer

On November 14, Taylor took part in a charity boxing match which saw him compete against Darren Jackson (left) in aid of testicular cancer charity DT38. - Credit: Toni Richardson

A Romford boxing fan with cerebral palsy has entered the ring to raise awareness and funds for a testicular cancer charity.

Taylor Dolman, 21, took part in the charity boxing match at York Hall in Bethnal Green on November 14.

Organised by Peacock Gym in Canning Town, all funds raised were in aid of the DT38 Foundation.

Founded by Tracey Tombides - who lost her son, former West Ham United footballer Dylan, to testicular cancer - DT38 raises awareness and funds for the disease.

In preparation for the match, 21-year-old Taylor trained throughout lockdown with James Baxter from JB Personal Training in Romford.

Taylor - aka Mr T - went up against Darren Jackson from 2BX Boxing Gym in Bromley on the day.

His mother, Toni Richardson, 53, said he received an “incredible” response from the crowd, who chanted his name and cheered him on.

She added the training has “changed Taylor's life” by physically helping him to build muscle memory and enabling him to be around a positive “male-led environment”.

Taylor, aka Mr T, trained with James Baxter from JB Personal Training in the lead up to the match. - Credit: Toni Richardson

Speaking of the match, Taylor said: "It was a very good time and I loved all the people shouting my name.

“I can't wait for the next one."

Toni said the match was an “incredible opportunity” for a young man with a "clear physical disability”: “It has been great for Taylor to be in an all-male environment and everyone has been so understanding and supportive.

“Watching the match, I was in tears and to be able to have that community around him with his disability was so important to have.”

The mother-of-two said she tries to inspire Taylor to raise awareness and contribute to "something bigger".

The belt awarded to Taylor for taking part in the boxing match. - Credit: Toni Richardson

She added: “Taylor came away with an amazing belt, which he is super proud of, and quite rightly so.

“It takes some guts to do what he did and I couldn’t be prouder of him and all that he has achieved.

“Having the opportunity to do this for such an important charity is really special.”

This comes following Taylor’s recent victory to get planning permission for a porch he needed to live independently.



