Romford deputy mayor raises armed forces flag in 'moving' ceremony

Published: 10:23 PM June 22, 2021

A flag has been raised outside Romford Town Hall to mark the upcoming annual day of support for the armed forces.

Yesterday (Monday, June 21), deputy mayor of Havering, Cllr Christine Vickery, raised the flag in honour of troops both past and present.

The councillor called it an “honour” to perform this duty ahead of national Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 26).

Romford deputy mayor Cllr Christine Vickery and parade marshal Simon Moore showed their support for the armed forces - Credit: Helen Harris

She said: “From those currently serving, to veterans, cadets and service families, the sacrifice, hard work and courage our armed forces show in risking their lives to keep us safe should never be forgotten.

“For many residents, the armed forces also hold a special place in their hearts.

“RAF Hornchurch was one of the country’s most important military airfields and its pilots became national heroes in both world wars.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, sadly, we won’t be seeing our serving troops, veterans and cadets proudly parading through the borough’s streets again this year – but we are proud to raise the armed forces flag in recognition of all our heroes involved in past and present conflicts – from BAME to other groups as well as commonwealth nations who fought together.

“Havering’s appreciation for the armed forces remains as strong as ever, and flying this flag marks our support to all servicemen and servicewomen across the United Kingdom.”

Photographing the event was Helen Harris, a committee member of Romford’s Royal British Legion.

She said the small audience was “moved” by the deputy mayor’s speech, paying tribute to the armed forces.

Helen added: “We were all pleased to actually be there despite Covid and the rain, to acknowledge what service people around the country do.

“It was important to take photos for all our members who couldn’t get there on the day.”

Mick Gosling and Simon Moore from the Romford Royal Naval Association marked the occasion at the town hall - Credit: Helen Harris

Helen's great-uncle served in the Merchant Navy in World War Two, and her mother’s cousin was in the Royal Navy - she explained this had inspired her to get involved in the Royal British Legion.

She said: “I have met so many interesting people through it - elderly gentlemen who risked their lives for this country.

“It is fascinating talking to them, and Covid has made these things feel even more important.”