Gallery
Wildlife photographer captures Havering deer as part of photo series
- Credit: Kyle Moore
A wildlife photographer has captured shots of deer in Havering as part of a campaign into Britain's most elusive and unseen animals.
The project sees photographer Kyle Moore share his images of deer, while Ian Wood presents photos of foxes, badgers and hedgehogs in Hastings.
All images were shot in lowlight using the night mode function on a Samsung smartphone, because of research commissioned by the electronics company.
The study, which surveyed 2,000 people, placed roe deer at number 19 in the list of most seldom spotted creatures.
Two thirds of people who responded said they had never seen a native red squirrel and 47pc claimed to have never seen a hedgehog, with a third of participants saying they weren’t aware species of deer could be found in cities.
TV and radio presenter Angellica Bell has partnered with the mobile brand to create a guide to help people spot and safely capture photos of British wildlife.