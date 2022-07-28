Wildlife photographer captures Havering deer as part of photo series

Gallery

An impressive shot of a deer in Havering - Credit: Kyle Moore

A wildlife photographer has captured shots of deer in Havering as part of a campaign into Britain's most elusive and unseen animals.

Wildlife photographer Kyle Moore took this shot of a deer in Havering - Credit: Kyle Moore

The project sees photographer Kyle Moore share his images of deer, while Ian Wood presents photos of foxes, badgers and hedgehogs in Hastings.

All images were shot in lowlight using the night mode function on a Samsung smartphone, because of research commissioned by the electronics company.

This shot was taken using low-light mode on a smartphone - Credit: Kyle Moore

The study, which surveyed 2,000 people, placed roe deer at number 19 in the list of most seldom spotted creatures.

Ian Wood captured this photo of a fox in Hastings - Credit: Ian Wood

Two thirds of people who responded said they had never seen a native red squirrel and 47pc claimed to have never seen a hedgehog, with a third of participants saying they weren’t aware species of deer could be found in cities.

A hedgehog in Hastings - Credit: Ian Wood

TV and radio presenter Angellica Bell has partnered with the mobile brand to create a guide to help people spot and safely capture photos of British wildlife.

A badger in Hastings - Credit: Ian Wood







