Romford daughter's fundraiser to send books to Africa in mum’s memory

A mother of three is continuing to fundraise to help African children gain access to books in her mum’s memory.

Nicci Collins, 32, lost her 58-year-old mother Sharon Carpenter to a “rare liver disease” after “years of ill health" on April 20, 2020.

One year later and Nicci, who lives in Romford, still hasn’t been able to celebrate her mother's passing with a funeral because of the Covid pandemic.

She said fundraising for Books2Africa is a way in which she is able to memorialise her mother's life; she initially aimed to raise £500 but has surpassed this, reaching £1,025 thanks to donations from 49 people.

As an Usborne organiser - self-employed bookseller - Nicci is giving any commission she makes to Books2Africa.

Nicci said: "It has been very difficult. I was pregnant during the time that mum passed so she never got to meet her grandson, but I wanted to make a positive out of a difficult situation and that helps me to get through the hard time.

“Mum spent a lot of time in her bed and she wasn’t able to do much due to her ill health.”

Nicci with her son, Zion. - Credit: Nicci Collins

After having an operation to remove what the doctors thought was a cancerous tumour, Sharon was unable to recover from the operation and never had the chance to fulfil her dream of visiting Africa.

“Mum had always been drawn to African tribes. Her house was always decorated with Masai tribe figurines and my tutor at the time - 20 years ago - would go out to visit Africa and on his return he would show us images of the children with big smiles on their faces as they held the things mum had donated.

“She would give money, clothes and her belongings to my tutor who would take it over to the children in Africa. It brought her so much joy and it was a memory that stuck with me.”

Nicci also aims to send some of Usborne's “finest titles” to aid children's education in Africa.

She said: “I hope to receive pictures of the children who are able to use the books for educational purposes and hope that the books will brighten up their lives.”

Nicci aims to aid children's education in Africa with the books she is sending over. - Credit: Nicci Collins



