Romford dance school joined by celebrities at football fundraiser

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:51 PM June 1, 2021   
dance students lined up for a photo at a football grounds.

Aspire School of Dance students. - Credit: Nicola Sullivan and Charlotte Sullivan

Dancers from a Romford-based school were joined by celebrities as they performed for the first time in a year and a half.  

The performance at Billericay's New Lodge Football Ground saw dancers from Aspire School of Dance execute a 15-minute performance at the half-time interval of a charity football match this Bank Holiday weekend.  

The May 29 event was organised by Danny-Lee Finch, owner of VIP HQ Essex gym and digital radio station BlitzKids.

A total of £8,600 was raised in aid of four charities that included dog welfare charity Dogs Trust, children’s hospice Haven House, homeless charity Harp and mental health charity Mind.  

Some of Danny-Lee's celebrity friends attended to support the event.  

TOWIE reality TV stars Bobby Norris and Saffron Lempriere hosted the event and were joined by famous co-stars Amy Childs, Tom McDonnell and Dan Osborne, heavyweight boxer Johnny Fisher, fitness instructor Kris Boyson, and West Ham United Women’s team assistant manager Paul Konchesky. 

The first dance kicked off at 5.30pm and saw the schools three- to 11-year-old students perform. At 6.30pm the older group of 11- to 18-year-olds danced.  

Danny-Lee said: “It was an overall great day raising money for the four charities and the girls from Aspire did an absolutely amazing job at the half-time intervals.”  

Danny-Lee Finch, Dan Edgar and Paul Konchesky. 

Danny-Lee Finch, Dan Edgar and Paul Konchesky. - Credit: Danny-Lee Finch

Co-founder of Aspire Dance School, Vikki Blackholly said: “It was so lovely to see them perform again. We are always happy to help charities out and raise money and we’re grateful to be asked to take part in events like this.” 

Elsie Sandison, age five, performed in the first interval and overcame her initial nerves of walking on the field: “I felt so excited and happy to be back dancing in front of actual people and with all my friends.” 

Six-year-old Grace Newmarch performed alongside Elsie and said she was “excited to dance in front of people again” and for “the celebrities” to watch them perform.  

Ciara O’Connell, 13, added: “After being in lockdown for 18 months it felt amazing to be back dancing in front of a crowd and doing what I love the most.   

“Dancing at the charity event gave me the opportunity to perform for and meet new people including some celebrities and I really can't wait for more opportunities like these.” 

Celebrities Dan Osborne, Johnny Fisher, Kris Boyson and Tom McDonnell with the Aspire Dancers. 

Celebrities Dan Osborne, Johnny Fisher, Kris Boyson and Tom McDonnell with the Aspire Dancers. - Credit: Vikki Blackholly


