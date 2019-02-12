Award winning dance studio celebrates 25 years of teaching everything from ballroom to ballet in Romford

Diana Clifford and Mark Anthony are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their dance studios in Romford.

A married couple are celebrating 25 years of teaching students dance, theatre and acting in Romford.

Students from ACS Dance centre performing.

Diana and Mark Clifford started the Anthony Clifford Studios, also known as the ACS Dance Centre, with just three students in 1994.

The ex-professional dancers now have a registered charity as well as their own impressive multi-studio dance premises in Albert Road, Romford.

Many of their students have gone on to achieve professional careers in all forms of dance, theatre and acting, even performing lead roles in the West End and across the world.

Diana said: “We are so proud of our school, and all its pupils, both children and our many adult members who may start to dance much later in life.”

This month the dance centre is joining forces with the Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch for a new production about the competitive world of ballroom dancing.

Kiss Me Quickstep reveals the backstage stories behind the fabulous frocks and fake tan and looks at the lives of those for whom dancing is everything.

Diana added: “I truly believe dance is for everyone and its benefits for health and happiness are immense, even for those who do not want to take it up professionally.

“This new collaboration with the Queen’s Theatre is very exciting as it is promoting just this message.”

Dancers from the ACS school will be part of the community chorus performing in Kiss Me Quickstep at the Queen's Theatre.

Jack Burchell, Jessica Moores, Ella Nelson, Sue Smith, Elzbieta Szatkowska, Tomasz Szatkowski and Mieko Wertheim are the seven students from ACS who will form part of the Queen’s Theatre’s Kiss Me Quickstep community chorus.

ACS has been awarded the annual IDA Vocational Dance School of the Year four times, chosen from many thousands of applications from across the country and overseas by judges from the Royal Ballet School.

Diana was delighted to have recently been accepted as a Chance to Dance - Associate Artist of the Royal Opera House and teaches special classes on their behalf as part of the Royal Opera House’s Outreach programme, with ACS and the Opera House offering selected scholarship places at the school.