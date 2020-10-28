Search

Advanced search

Big award win sees Romford’s ACS Dance Centre declared the Dance School of the Year

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 October 2020

The ACS Dance Centre in Romford - run by husband and wife team Mark and Diana Lunn - was declared the Overall Winners at this year's Dance School of the Year Awards. Picture: Diana Lunn

The ACS Dance Centre in Romford - run by husband and wife team Mark and Diana Lunn - was declared the Overall Winners at this year's Dance School of the Year Awards. Picture: Diana Lunn

Archant

A Romford dance school has been declared the overall winner at this year’s Dance School of the Year Awards.

The ACS Dance Centre — run by husband and wife team Mark and Diana Lunn — was awarded the accolade at a recent online ceremony hosted by the awards founder Anne Walker MBE.

One of 35 schools shortlisted in four size categories, ACS beat entries from the UK and beyond to win the honour.

In response to their victory, the couple gave an acceptance speech via video link, in which Diana said: “We are just so, so honoured to have this award. We can’t say how much this means to us, especially this year with Covid.”

She also paid tribute to the many dance schools who have done “incredible things” in such a challenging year, before ending by saying that the award was truly a joint effort: “The award isn’t just for us, it’s really for our team.”

You may also want to watch:

The centre — also a registered charity — runs classes for people of all ages in Romford and Hornchurch across a number of styles.

Mark and Diana’s policy is that everyone is welcome to the ACS Dance family, whether a beginner, professional dancer, or somewhere in between.

This ethos no doubt contributed to their recent win; before revealing the victory, former professional dancer — and awards judge — Ali Coyne spoke glowingly of ACS, saying: “This school stood out for a number of reasons, not least the way in which they looked after their staff as well as their pupils during lockdown. Always looking for untapped areas, they are fabulous at seeing an opportunity and turning it into a business stream, the latest of which has been to focus on the pro-dancers who suddenly found themselves out of work when the theatres shut.

“They created teacher training programmes specifically with them in mind, thereby helping to support the whole of the industry.”

Another source of pride for the Albert Road school is its dedication to nurturing male dancers, with ACS boasting more than 30 boys amongst its ranks.

It offers one fully funded scholarship to a male student each year, with a number of other bursaries partially subsided for both boys and girls.

For further information, visit acsdance.uk/ or call 01708 783576.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood Runners tackle Chingford League and a virtual Halloween relay

Harold Wood Running Club members at Chingford League race (Pic: HWRC)

Hammers fans positive after City draw and are hoping to continue pushing forward

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Romford racer Matt Luff wraps up season in style at Brands Hatch

Romford racer Matt Luff with his car at Brands Hatch (Pic: Lynn Blackwell)

Dagenham boss McMahon insists individual errors are costing them after Maidenhead loss

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Romford bounce back to winning ways at Histon

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020