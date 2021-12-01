‘For the love of animals’: Group which reunites lost pets with their owners fundraises for specialist equipment

Jessie (pictured) was the first ever dog helped by Scruffy's Angels. The picture on the right shows Jessie as she was found by the group, and on the left how she is now after being adopted by the workman that helped the group catch her. - Credit: Scruffy’s Angels

A group which searches for lost pets in Romford and Dagenham is fundraising towards equipment such as a thermal imaging camera.

Formed in 2016, Scruffy’s Angels is a volunteer-run group of around 12 to 15 people who help owners find their lost dogs, cats and other pets.

In order to carry out its job more efficiently, the group is fundraising for the “expert help” of a £3,900 thermal imaging camera and two hunters' torches.

More than £2,300 has already been raised thanks to donations from 172 supporters.

This follows a recent hunt for a lost Jack Russell named Marshall, who the group reunited with his owners after six days.

Before and after shots of some of the animals helped by Scuffy's Angels group. - Credit: Scruffy’s Angels

Scruffy’s Angels volunteer Sharon Borthwick, 54, said the group currently uses £10 torches from Amazon, and the “proper tools” will make a big impact.

The group’s monthly vet bills range from £1,000 to £3,000, an amount paid for through fundraising.

But the volunteers, who often travel miles to find animals, use their own money to cover car fuel.

Sharon said: “We’re all really mushy with animals and we prefer animals to people. Everything we do is for the love of animals.”

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scruffysangels