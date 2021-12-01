‘For the love of animals’: Group which reunites lost pets with their owners fundraises for specialist equipment
- Credit: Scruffy’s Angels
A group which searches for lost pets in Romford and Dagenham is fundraising towards equipment such as a thermal imaging camera.
Formed in 2016, Scruffy’s Angels is a volunteer-run group of around 12 to 15 people who help owners find their lost dogs, cats and other pets.
In order to carry out its job more efficiently, the group is fundraising for the “expert help” of a £3,900 thermal imaging camera and two hunters' torches.
More than £2,300 has already been raised thanks to donations from 172 supporters.
This follows a recent hunt for a lost Jack Russell named Marshall, who the group reunited with his owners after six days.
Scruffy’s Angels volunteer Sharon Borthwick, 54, said the group currently uses £10 torches from Amazon, and the “proper tools” will make a big impact.
The group’s monthly vet bills range from £1,000 to £3,000, an amount paid for through fundraising.
Most Read
- 1 'I feel ignored': Mum of three speaks out about bid to escape cramped housing
- 2 Rainham cannabis factory worth over £1m busted in drugs raid
- 3 School submits plans to demolish sports hall and build multi-million pound replacement
- 4 'Abused, slapped and spat at': New Romford shopping centre tells of racist abuse suffered by staff
- 5 Twelve Havering properties sold for more than £1m in October
- 6 Child 'in collision with car' in Rainham
- 7 Two vehicles involved in early morning crash at Romford junction
- 8 Man saved from Romford house fire
- 9 Petition against possible closure of Gallows Corner flyover nears 1,300 signatures
- 10 Building to begin on more than 80 homes in second phase of development
But the volunteers, who often travel miles to find animals, use their own money to cover car fuel.
Sharon said: “We’re all really mushy with animals and we prefer animals to people. Everything we do is for the love of animals.”
Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scruffysangels