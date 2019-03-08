Veterans gather for moving D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony in Romford
PUBLISHED: 12:21 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 07 June 2019
A special D-Day commemoration ceremony was held in Romford to remember the soldiers who lost their lives during the Normandy landings in the Second World War.
The Romford branch of the Normandy Veterans Association and the Romford and Hornchurch branch of the Royal Navy Association gathered in Coronation Gardens on Thursday, June 6 for a commemoration ceremony to honour those who were involved in the Normandy landings.
Simon Moore carried the standard for the Royal Naval Association.
He told the Recorder: "It was a very moving experience. You have to remember those who gave their lives for us. Without those individuals we wouldn't live in a free and respectful world today.
"Hopefully we can remember important lessons from our history."
Members of the Ilford, Chingford and Barkingside Royal British Legions listened to a reading of the Normandy prayer, an exhortation was given and Standards were dipped to thank those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the war.
Speaking about having representatives from across east London present at the ceremony, Simon said: "That's why it's important to bring community spirit into remembrance.
"We had standard bearers from different parts of east London - everyone should be part of it."
A new commemorative stone dedicated to the Normandy Veterans is due to be unveiled on Sunday, July 21.