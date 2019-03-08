Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Veterans gather for moving D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony in Romford

PUBLISHED: 12:21 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 07 June 2019

Standard bearers from Ilford, Chingford, Barkingside, Romford and Hornchurch were present at the ceremony. Picture: Helen Harris

Standard bearers from Ilford, Chingford, Barkingside, Romford and Hornchurch were present at the ceremony. Picture: Helen Harris

Archant

A special D-Day commemoration ceremony was held in Romford to remember the soldiers who lost their lives during the Normandy landings in the Second World War.

Residents gathered for aD-Day remembrance ceremony in Romford on Thursday, June 6. Picture: Helen HarrisResidents gathered for aD-Day remembrance ceremony in Romford on Thursday, June 6. Picture: Helen Harris

The Romford branch of the Normandy Veterans Association and the Romford and Hornchurch branch of the Royal Navy Association gathered in Coronation Gardens on Thursday, June 6 for a commemoration ceremony to honour those who were involved in the Normandy landings.

Simon Moore carried the standard for the Royal Naval Association.

He told the Recorder: "It was a very moving experience. You have to remember those who gave their lives for us. Without those individuals we wouldn't live in a free and respectful world today.

Michael Gosling, chairman of the Havering & London North East Normandy Veterans Association and Harry Bass, chairman of the Royal Naval Association, Romford and Hornchurch Branch. Picture: Helen HarrisMichael Gosling, chairman of the Havering & London North East Normandy Veterans Association and Harry Bass, chairman of the Royal Naval Association, Romford and Hornchurch Branch. Picture: Helen Harris

"Hopefully we can remember important lessons from our history."

Members of the Ilford, Chingford and Barkingside Royal British Legions listened to a reading of the Normandy prayer, an exhortation was given and Standards were dipped to thank those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the war.

Speaking about having representatives from across east London present at the ceremony, Simon said: "That's why it's important to bring community spirit into remembrance.

Residents listened to a reading of the Normandy prayer at the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony in Romford. Picture: Helen HarrisResidents listened to a reading of the Normandy prayer at the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony in Romford. Picture: Helen Harris

"We had standard bearers from different parts of east London - everyone should be part of it."

A new commemorative stone dedicated to the Normandy Veterans is due to be unveiled on Sunday, July 21.

Most Read

Body found in Bedfords Park

Bedfords Park.

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Romford street

Police were called to a man having a heart attack in Crow Lane, Romford, at 4.18pm on Monday. He sadly died at the scene, Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row doctors surgery closes due to ‘unsuccessful’ quality care and patient safety

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Body found in Bedfords Park

Bedfords Park.

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Romford street

Police were called to a man having a heart attack in Crow Lane, Romford, at 4.18pm on Monday. He sadly died at the scene, Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row doctors surgery closes due to ‘unsuccessful’ quality care and patient safety

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Rainham enjoy memorable day with all four teams winning

Jas Hothi with Rainham batsman Ronnie Jackson (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Upminster still after maiden league win ahead of derby date

Upminster captain Ollie Peck in the field (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Captain Edwards looking for Ardleigh Green & Havering to meet early-season targets

Ardleigh Green claim the third Woodford wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (fielding) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

Harold Wood skipper Perrin hoping bowler Mehdi can inspire them

Bombers favourite Woodcock returns to remember club on 50th anniversary

Phil Woodcock with former team-mate Des Luke Hurst (Pic: Jacob Ranson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists