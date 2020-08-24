‘I face many challenges ahead’: Romford cyclist discusses life after suffering brain injury in Dagenham incident

Romford man Keith Emery after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Keith Emery/Irwin Mitchell Keith Emery/Irwin Mitchell

A cyclist has revealed how his life has changed after suffering a brain injury when a motorist opened a car door and he was knocked him from his bike.

Keith Emery and his wife Bambi. Picture: Keith Emery/Irwin Mitchell Keith Emery and his wife Bambi. Picture: Keith Emery/Irwin Mitchell

Keith Emery spent eight months in hospital after the incident, which happened in Rainham Road South, Dagenham in November 2017.

He was allowed home in July 2018 after being treated at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, until April 2018 before being transferred to a specialist neurological rehabilitation unit at Homerton Hospital.

Keith, 62, from Romford, continues to have behavioural and speech issues because of his injury but spoke out about his experiences to mark Injury Prevention Week.

The campaign is led by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers and this year’s focus is on road safety for pedestrians.

Keith said: “While I can’t thank the doctors and nurses enough for everything they did, spending that much time in hospital was particularly difficult.

“I try not to think about what happened too much but it’s difficult not to be frustrated at how my life has changed through no fault of my own.”

A Tottenham Hotspur fan, he enjoyed playing sports such as football, cricket and golf but has struggled to do so since the incident.

Keith said the support from his wife Bambi has been “vital”, adding: “I know I face many challenges ahead but I’m determined to try and remain positive.”

Bambi, 47, admitted his injury had made it more difficult for them to do things as simple as going out for a meal.

She added: “Despite everything he’s been through I’m so proud of the progress Keith has made so far.

“We just hope that by speaking out motorists are aware of the need to check for cyclists before opening their doors and realise how careless actions can change someone’s life in a split second.”

Injury lawyers Irwin Mitchell were instructed by the couple to help Keith access the specialist rehabilitation, support and therapies he required after the incident.

The driver of the car involved in the incident admitted opening a car door to danger and was banned from driving for 12 months and fined.