Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A woman has been left with potentially "life-changing injuries" after she was hit by a bus in Romford Town Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15.

You may also want to watch:

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries."

LAS said they treated a woman at the scene for a leg injury and took her to a major trauma centre.

The bus driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has now been released under investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing.