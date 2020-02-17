Search

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

PUBLISHED: 10:08 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 17 February 2020

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

A woman has been left with potentially "life-changing injuries" after she was hit by a bus in Romford Town Centre.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries."

LAS said they treated a woman at the scene for a leg injury and took her to a major trauma centre.

The bus driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has now been released under investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing.

