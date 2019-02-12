Romford company wants to hear about Havering football clubs’ unsung heroes

Mum Felicity Patrick was nominated as an unsung hero for her work washing the team strip each week. Archant

A clothing specialist company is encouraging junior football teams to nominate their club’s unsung hero to win a new football kit.

Recognition Express in Western Road, Romford, has once again launched a competition for under 16 teams to nominate their unsung heroes.

The prize is a complete set of new football shirts, shorts and socks for the team’s 2019/20 season in a design of their choosing.

“Every football club has an unsung hero, whether it’s a player who always gives their all win, lose or draw, an ultra-dedicated coach whose commitment inspires and gets the best from the team, a dedicated parent or even the ever-present groundsman or tea lady,” said Colin White, director of Recognition Express.

“We want to recognise the contribution these unsung heroes make to junior football teams and give something back to the community we serve.”

To enter visit recognition-express.com/romford/nominate-football-hero.