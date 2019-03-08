Romford builders merchants celebrates 10 year anniversary with visit from Canine partners

Staff at a Romford builders merchants marked their 10th anniversary by raising funds for a cancer support charity and organisation that trains assisted dogs.

Staff at a Romford builders merchants marked their 10th anniversary by raising funds for a cancer support charity and organisation that trains assisted dogs.



Selco Builders Warehouse in King George Close held a charity week of raffles and giveaways to support Macmillan and Canine Partners.

Canine Partners brought one of its trained dogs, Celler, to visit Selco on Thursday, March 28.

Angela Murphy, admin manager at the company, said: “[Celler] was so lovely - everyone wanted to take her home. She kept giving us a paw or if anyone dropped a coin she would pick it up and put it back [in the charity box].

“She stole everyone’s heart.”



Canine Partners selects puppies from eight-weeks-old to go through a heavy process of training which costs around £20,000 per puppy.

The trained dogs then go to homes to support people who are in wheelchairs or have conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

Angela added that Selco had reached a “milestone” of 10 years in the borough.

“Our old regional manager [Paul Asquith] came down on Tuesday. We’ve raised around £350 for Macmillman and £150 on Thursday for Canine Partners.”