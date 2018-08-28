Romford’s Co-op encourages residents to donate coats for homeless people this winter

Joanne Gates from Romford Co-op who is collecting coats from customers to give to the homeless around town. Archant

A team manager at the South Street Co-op has been organising the collection of warm coats for homeless people in the borough.

Joanne Gates and Claire Saunders. Joanne Gates and Claire Saunders.

Joanna Gates, 27, from Rush Green works as a member pioneer at the Co-op in South Street.

She told the Recorder: “Where I work so closely to Romford Station, I see a lot of homeless people sleeping outside.

“It’s freezing cold and people are wrapping themselves in makeshift sleeping bags.

“I wanted to give something back and raise awareness about their situation.”

Customers are encouraged to bring in any coats they might have that are in reasonable condition to the Co-op counter and they will then be brought to the Salvation Army in Romford’s High Street.

“I’ve been inundated with donations,” said Joanna.

“I’ve got six bags at the moment which I’ll be taking shortly to the Salvation Army.

“I know there are a lot of different reasons why someone might be homeless, but we’re all human and we all get cold.”