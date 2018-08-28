Search

Romford club to hold lunch for lonely veterans on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 December 2018

SSAFA Romford Veteran's Club to hold Christmas lunch on December 25 at French's Cafe in Hornchurch. Picture: SSAFA

A veteran’s club and cafe will be providing Christmas lunches for those who are alone this Christmas.

The SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association) Romford Veterans Club in Romford will welcome lonely veterans to French’s Cafe, North Street, Hornchurch, on Christmas Day, welcoming members from 12-4pm.

The club provides military veterans, as well as widows and widowers of veterans, with a place to relax and socialise, every Wednesday lunching in High Street, Hornchurch.

In the run up to the big day, the Veterans Club also hosted a spectacular Christmas lunch on Wednesday, December 19, for the military community.

If you would like to join SSAFA this Christmas, call 01708 755060.

For more information on the SSAFA Romford Veterans Club, you can get in touch with Paula Colby of SSAFA London North East, on 01708 755060 or email london.NE@ssafa.org.uk

