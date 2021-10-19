Christmas lights switch-on to return in Romford

Published: 4:46 PM October 19, 2021

Former Havering mayor Michael Deon Burton and S Club 3 switch on Romford's Christmas Lights in 2019 - Credit: Ken Mears

Romford's Christmas lights switch-on will return this year, it has been confirmed.

Havering Council's festive event did not take place in 2020 with the country in the midst of Covid restrictions.

But this year's event in Market Place is set to go ahead on Thursday, November 18 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

The lights will be turned on at the end of the event, after a fireworks display.

Council leader Damian White hailed the announcement: “The return of the festive lights switch-on in Romford Market Place is really welcome for everyone after such a difficult year.

“The Market Place has long been the heart and soul of Romford town centre and is a proud part of Havering’s heritage.

“I hope everyone comes along to enjoy the entertainment and fireworks as we countdown to Christmas in Havering."

Headlining the event will be R&B singers Big Brovaz and Booty Luv, while Jasmine Somer, who appeared on BBC show Little Mix - The Search, will also be performing.

Queen's Theatre and Brookside Theatre will also be giving tasters of their Christmas pantos.