Photos: Thousands attend Romford Christmas lights switch-on

Michael Cox

Published: 12:00 PM November 23, 2021
The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Layla Owens, eight and Cody Adams, seve

Layla Owens, eight and Cody Adams, seven, enjoying the festivities - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Thousands of people turned out for the festivities to mark the switch on of Romford's Christmas lights.

The event was headlined by R&B stars Big Brovaz and Booty Luv, while The Only Way is Essex's Saffron Lempriere also made an appearance on stage.

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere and Havering mayor John Mylod prepare to turn on the lights - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Jasmine Somer, who was a contestant on talent show Little Mix - The Search, also performed as well as artists from Razzamataz Theatre School.

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

A firework display took place in the skies above Market Place - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch and Brookside Theatre in Romford gave crowds a taster of their festive pantomimes at the event on Thursday, November 18.

A fireworks display preceded the lights switch-on at the first public occasion to turn on the illuminations since 2019.

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Thousands attended the event - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The borough's mayor John Mylod said: “Switching on the Christmas lights marks the start of the festivities in Havering, and it really feels it’s back in a big way following last year’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Booty Luv helped to headline proceedings - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

“I would like to thank all the performers for giving us such a fantastic show.”

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

There were a range of performances on stage during the evening - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

For a list of the borough's Christmas events, visit havering.gov.uk/christmas.

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Members of Razzamataz Theatre School also performed to the crowds - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Crowds enjoy the performances - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Frances Bardsley Academy's choir perform on stage - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The Christmas light switch on event at Romford Market Place. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

It was the first public event to turn on the lights since 2019 - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

