Photos: Thousands attend Romford Christmas lights switch-on

Thousands of people turned out for the festivities to mark the switch on of Romford's Christmas lights.

The event was headlined by R&B stars Big Brovaz and Booty Luv, while The Only Way is Essex's Saffron Lempriere also made an appearance on stage.

Jasmine Somer, who was a contestant on talent show Little Mix - The Search, also performed as well as artists from Razzamataz Theatre School.

Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch and Brookside Theatre in Romford gave crowds a taster of their festive pantomimes at the event on Thursday, November 18.

A fireworks display preceded the lights switch-on at the first public occasion to turn on the illuminations since 2019.

The borough's mayor John Mylod said: “Switching on the Christmas lights marks the start of the festivities in Havering, and it really feels it’s back in a big way following last year’s Covid-19 restrictions.

“I would like to thank all the performers for giving us such a fantastic show.”

For a list of the borough's Christmas events, visit havering.gov.uk/christmas.

