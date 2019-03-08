Search

Romford Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2019

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton and S Club 3 turn on the Romford Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton and S Club 3 turn on the Romford Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

Photography by Ken Mears

Romford's town centre was lit up with fireworks and festive performances from S Club 3 at this year's Christmas lights switch-on.

Thousands of people gathered in the Market Place for the Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 14.

Singers from S Club 3, formed of three of the original members of S Club 7, were on hand to assist the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton to turn on the lights.

Dancers from Lit Youth, singer Charlie Dillon from Elm Park, young performers from Razzamataz, the cast of Queen's Theatre's pantomime Robin Hood and performers from the Vocal Jukebox also took to the stage to keep residents entertained throughout the night.

The Romford Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 14. Picture: Ken MearsThe Romford Christmas lights switch-on event on Thursday, November 14. Picture: Ken Mears

The event, sponsored by the Romford Business Improvement District and Everyone Active, is one of several festive celebrations across the borough.

The Hornchurch Christmas Cracker returns on Saturday, November 16 at 11am, on Thursday, November 21 it's the turn of Upminster to light up Christmas from 3.30pm to 6pm and the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre will be held on Saturday, December 7 starting at 10am.

Harold Hill is switching on its Christmas lights at the Hilldene Shopping Centre on Monday, December 2

