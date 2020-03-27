Search

There With You: Romford children’s cancer charity appeals for vital support to see it through lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:52 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:07 27 March 2020

Lennox Children's Cancer Fund delivering Easter eggs to the children’s ward at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, last year. Picture: London

Lennox Children's Cancer Fund

“It’s not just on hold, it’s going down,” says Lindsey Horne, a volunteer at Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund.

Lennox Children's Cancer Fund team celebrating their 27th anniversary last summer. Picture: Lennox Chidlren's Cancer Fund.Lennox Children's Cancer Fund team celebrating their 27th anniversary last summer. Picture: Lennox Chidlren's Cancer Fund.

The Romford charity which has been running for 28 years, is facing closure after losing its all its sources of income, due to coronavirus.

Down about £3000 a week from normal donations, the organisation gets its donations from companies, all offices which are closed at the moment and donations ceased.

Bigger companies contribute lump sums on a monthly or tri-monthly basis but also smaller ones donate their services, or sometimes raffle prizes as well as contribute to other fundraisers.

“It’s going down because we’ve still got to pay the rent, all of the disruption loans, they’re not relevant for a charity,” said Lindsey. To qualify for disruption grant, organisations have to be at least 50 per cent trade.

There With You - the Romford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.There With You - the Romford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

She added: “It’s about being able to still be there afterwards, children are petrified, just that little bit of support will ensure they can to get to hospital safely rather than public transport.

“There’s no help for us at the moment, so everything’s just beg, steal and borrowing - but without the stealing!”

Children with cancer are an extremely high risk category during the coronavirus pandemic, with immunosuppressant drugs making them very vulnerable. The charity offers financial and emotional support for children who suffer from cancer and their families. Lines are (under normal circumstances) available at any time to call for chat. Lennox also helps to build a community for them, as well as helping with the little things, such as making gifts at Christmas and care packages.

With the office closed and just one person working from home, offering emotional care on her personal phone, the charity desperately needs the generosity of the public to continue to function and support families after the pandemic is over.

“We’re trying to keep it going, or at least keep it alive through this lockdown time, just because it’s such vital work that they’re doing, they’re people who are just stuck, it’s a time when they really need that kind of support and we just can’t give it to them at the moment,” Lindsey added.

“It’s somewhere to call sometimes just to have a little cry, just a little release, and it’s someone picking up the phone that understands what they’re going through.”

If your salary is unaffected by the pandemic, and you can spare something to help see the charity through these uncertain times, please donate here.

