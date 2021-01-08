News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

Romford British Red Cross worker meets Labour leader at vaccine centre visit

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:06 PM January 8, 2021   
Inta Andersone

A British Red Cross worker and volunteer from Romford met Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at a vaccine centre visit yesterday (January 7). - Credit: British Red Cross

A British Red Cross worker from Romford met Labour leader Keir Starmer during a tour of a vaccination centre in Newham. 

Though normally a shift supervisor for the charity, Inta Andersone was volunteering at the centre when she met the party leader.

The 39-year-old is one of many volunteers that have been drafted in to help vaccine centres operate effectively. 

Inta said: "Sir Keir said how impressed he was with the process and how happy he was to see the procedure running so smoothly. He said how thankful he was to all of us for helping, which was good to hear.”

She also touched on what it means to be involved with this effort: "For some people here today, it was the first time they’d been out in months, because they’ve been shielding, so coming here is a big thing for them. We’ve all been extremely busy - all working together, making sure everyone’s OK. I feel proud to be part of this programme.”

