Romford charity supporting young people in Havering given £10,000 National Lottery boost

Nurture the Children volunteers with the former Mayor of Havering councillor Dilip Patel. Picture: Nurture The Children International Archant

A cultural awareness project that aims to challenge issues surrounding violence and mental health for young people in Havering has been awarded a £10,000 grant.

Nurture The Children volunteers with councillor Tele Lawal (centre). Picture: The Children International Nurture The Children volunteers with councillor Tele Lawal (centre). Picture: The Children International

Nurture the Children (NTC) UK is a national charity and its Romford branch was awarded a National Lottery grant on September 3.

Volunteers from the charity work with primary school children from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds in the borough.

The hour-long sessions teach students about the disastrous outcomes of violence and the importance of peace.

Felicia Pwol, fundraising manager and trustee at NTC, said: "It was brilliant. Everyone was so elated to hear about the grant.

Nurture The Children volunteers in Coventry. Picture: Nurture The Children International Nurture The Children volunteers in Coventry. Picture: Nurture The Children International

"We're rich in terms of resources of volunteers but the grant is a real stepping stone for us to be able to do more.

"It's a real blessing from the community."

The charity started in Coventry and opened a Romford branch in 2017.

It's currently based at the Romford Baptist church in Main Road.

"We see to the welfare of the kids and try to alleviate any form of poverty, deprivation or exploitation they may be experiencing," said Ms Pwol.

"We've had councillors from the local authority speak to students.

"We also try to see how we can bring them in contact with people that look like them and who can show that it is possible to achieve something great."

The volunteers share the stories of people such as Nobel Peace Prize winners Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai to show that strong willed individuals can make a difference.

NTC also links younger children to students in Nigeria through the charity's pen pal programme.

Sacha Rose-Smith, head of funding for London at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: "Young people are the experts in their own lives and, thanks to National Lottery players, we are able to support an exciting range of organisations and projects delivering the activities that they have told us they want in their communities.

"We have seen time again that when young people are in the lead, amazing things happen. We are excited to see how this funding will be used to enable communities to thrive."

Visit nurturethechildren.org.uk to find out more.