Sapphire Ice and Leisure's pool closes after reports person was taken to hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:32 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 31 October 2019

Romford's Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre's pool has temporarily closed after reports a person became unwell. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Romford's leisure centre's pool closed this morning after a swimmer became unwell.

The London Ambulance Service was called at around 7am today (Thursday, October 31) to reports of a person unwell in Western Road, Romford.

An LAS spokeswoman said: "We dispatched a number of resources to the scene including: an advanced paramedic, our hazardous area response team (Hart), an ambulance crew, three medics in response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital."

Havering Council also tweeted that the pool at the centre is currently closed after a swimmer was taken ill.

"We will provide further information when the pool is reopened."

Tom Fletcher, area contract manager at Everyone Active said: "Unfortunately, a customer became ill whilst using the pool at Sapphire Ice and Leisure today.

"Colleagues administered first aid and the emergency services were called to take the gentleman to hospital.

"Following the incident, we have taken the decision to close the swimming pool for a short while.

"We hope to have the pool back open at 3pm.

"Our gym and group exercise facilities all remain open as normal."

