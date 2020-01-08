Mercury Shopping Centre raises more than £2,800 for charities with Santa's Grotto and gift donations

Saint Francis Hospice staff with staff at the Mercury. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre Archant

A series of fundraising events at the Mercury saw the Romford shopping centre raise thousands of pounds for Havering charities.

Carol Fletcher from the helpdesk handing over gifts to Kerry Seller from Women's Aid. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre Carol Fletcher from the helpdesk handing over gifts to Kerry Seller from Women's Aid. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

The oldest Santa's Grotto in the borough at the Mercury Shopping Centre helped raise £2,000 for Saint Francis Hospice in Havering-atte-Bower and the Hornchurch disability and special needs charity, First Step.

A Christmas charity wrapping week saw shoppers dig deep in their pockets in exchange for their festive purchases to be gift wrapped.

The event raised £500 for SSAFA the armed forces charity, London City Mission Bethel Food Bank, Blesma, Tommy's and Saint Francis Hospice.

Charity events for Saint Francis Hospice at the Mercury. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre Charity events for Saint Francis Hospice at the Mercury. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

Centre manager Spencer Hawken said: We're so grateful to our shoppers for their generosity and support during the busy Christmas period, proving, once again, just how generous our shoppers can be."

Customers also donated 400 presents for the charity, Women's Aid Havering.

The charity, which runs two premises in Romford and Hornchurch, is currently housing 14 families in the borough with around 30 children.