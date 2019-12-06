Mercury opens art gallery in memory of 'kind hardworking' colleague
PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 06 December 2019
Nick Joubinaux
A Romford shopping centre has renamed its art gallery in memory of a much loved colleague who died of cancer.
The Mercury Shopping Centre officially opened Daniel's View Gallery on level three of the centre on Saturday, November 30.
Staff worker Daniel Jean-Jacques recently lost his battle with cancer and the centre decided to name the art space after him.
Daniel's line manager Jon Guerrio said: "Daniel was a very popular and very well respected and liked person.
"He was a kind, loving and hardworking family man who would do anything for anyone and would put others before himself.
"We set up this event in his name which he would have appreciated immensely."
The first exhibition at the newly named gallery will showcase work by award winning photographer Barry Jones.
During his time in hospital, Daniel was always documenting his local landscapes and the Views of Havering exhibition will display some stunning views from the borough.
On Saturday the shopping centre also raised £501 with a fun filled fundraiser day.
The proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK, a charity that Daniel was fond of.
The gallery was previously opened in conjunction with The Big Draw after The Mercury won the Community, Libraries and Participatory Award.
Views of Havering will run at the gallery until Christmas.