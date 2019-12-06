Search

Mercury opens art gallery in memory of 'kind hardworking' colleague

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 06 December 2019

Staff worker Daniel Jean-Jaques recently lost his battle with cancer. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

Nick Joubinaux

A Romford shopping centre has renamed its art gallery in memory of a much loved colleague who died of cancer.

Daniels’s colleagues admire Daniel’s View with Cancer Research UK volunteer Peter Parkin. Picture: Mercury Shopping CentreDaniels’s colleagues admire Daniel’s View with Cancer Research UK volunteer Peter Parkin. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

The Mercury Shopping Centre officially opened Daniel's View Gallery on level three of the centre on Saturday, November 30.

Staff worker Daniel Jean-Jacques recently lost his battle with cancer and the centre decided to name the art space after him.

Daniel's line manager Jon Guerrio said: "Daniel was a very popular and very well respected and liked person.

Daniel Jean-Jaques's brother opening Daniel's View Gallery on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Mercury Shopping CentreDaniel Jean-Jaques's brother opening Daniel's View Gallery on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

"He was a kind, loving and hardworking family man who would do anything for anyone and would put others before himself.

"We set up this event in his name which he would have appreciated immensely."

Daniel Jean-Jacques took a picture of his view from Queen's Hospital while he was staying there. Picture: Daniel Jean-JacquesDaniel Jean-Jacques took a picture of his view from Queen's Hospital while he was staying there. Picture: Daniel Jean-Jacques

The first exhibition at the newly named gallery will showcase work by award winning photographer Barry Jones.

During his time in hospital, Daniel was always documenting his local landscapes and the Views of Havering exhibition will display some stunning views from the borough.

On Saturday the shopping centre also raised £501 with a fun filled fundraiser day.

Elfie Shelfie lends a helping hand with the charity bucket to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Mercury Shopping CentreElfie Shelfie lends a helping hand with the charity bucket to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

The proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK, a charity that Daniel was fond of.

The gallery was previously opened in conjunction with The Big Draw after The Mercury won the Community, Libraries and Participatory Award.

Views of Havering will run at the gallery until Christmas.

