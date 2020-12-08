‘Overwhelming’ response to Romford mum’s appeal sees Christmas decorations brighten up cemetery

Christmas decorations have been put up near to the children's graves at the Crow Lane cemetery in Romford. Picture: Kay Pace Kay Pace

A Romford mother who appealed for help to decorate a cemetery where her baby son is buried has described the response as “overwhelming”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christmas decorations have been put up near to the children's graves at the Crow Lane cemetery in Romford. Picture: Kay Pace Christmas decorations have been put up near to the children's graves at the Crow Lane cemetery in Romford. Picture: Kay Pace

Georgie Pace died at just 14 weeks old in June last year after being born around 10 weeks prematurely.

His mum Kay said she and her family put up a Christmas tree, giant baubles and decorated his grave at the Crow Lane cemetery last year.

You may also want to watch:

She added: “We had such a great response from other families at the cemetery that we wanted to go bigger and better.”

Georgie Pace's grave has been adorned with Christmas decorations. Picture: Kay Pace Georgie Pace's grave has been adorned with Christmas decorations. Picture: Kay Pace

After appeals over Facebook, Kay said donations of Christmas decorations came pouring in, while one couple and a nurse who cared for Georgie while in intensive care came along to help put them up.

“The response we received has been overwhelming,” Kay added. “The people of Romford and the surrounding areas have gone above and beyond to help create this lovely display.

“Georgie is a massive part of our lives and always will be, so we celebrate with him the only way we can.

“Whether the children are alive and running around or sleeping with the angels, they all deserve bright lights and decorations at Christmas.”