Search

Advanced search

‘Overwhelming’ response to Romford mum’s appeal sees Christmas decorations brighten up cemetery

PUBLISHED: 12:08 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 08 December 2020

Christmas decorations have been put up near to the children's graves at the Crow Lane cemetery in Romford. Picture: Kay Pace

Christmas decorations have been put up near to the children's graves at the Crow Lane cemetery in Romford. Picture: Kay Pace

Kay Pace

A Romford mother who appealed for help to decorate a cemetery where her baby son is buried has described the response as “overwhelming”.

Christmas decorations have been put up near to the children's graves at the Crow Lane cemetery in Romford. Picture: Kay PaceChristmas decorations have been put up near to the children's graves at the Crow Lane cemetery in Romford. Picture: Kay Pace

Georgie Pace died at just 14 weeks old in June last year after being born around 10 weeks prematurely.

His mum Kay said she and her family put up a Christmas tree, giant baubles and decorated his grave at the Crow Lane cemetery last year.

You may also want to watch:

She added: “We had such a great response from other families at the cemetery that we wanted to go bigger and better.”

Georgie Pace's grave has been adorned with Christmas decorations. Picture: Kay PaceGeorgie Pace's grave has been adorned with Christmas decorations. Picture: Kay Pace

After appeals over Facebook, Kay said donations of Christmas decorations came pouring in, while one couple and a nurse who cared for Georgie while in intensive care came along to help put them up.

“The response we received has been overwhelming,” Kay added. “The people of Romford and the surrounding areas have gone above and beyond to help create this lovely display.

“Georgie is a massive part of our lives and always will be, so we celebrate with him the only way we can.

“Whether the children are alive and running around or sleeping with the angels, they all deserve bright lights and decorations at Christmas.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch defender Cooper departs for Hemel after five year stint at Bridge Avenue

Hornchurch defender Nathan Cooper shouting out instructions

‘Overwhelming’ response to Romford mum’s appeal sees Christmas decorations brighten up cemetery

Christmas decorations have been put up near to the children's graves at the Crow Lane cemetery in Romford. Picture: Kay Pace

Free weekend parking at council car parks over festive period

People can park for free in Havering Council car parks at weekends over the festive period. Picture: Ken Mears

‘We need you’: London Air Ambulance volunteer urges people to support charity’s Christmas appeal

London Air Ambulance volunteer Ann Tyrrell is calling on people to back the charity's Christmas appeal. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

Hammers fans are confident despite winning run being ended by Manchester United

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium.