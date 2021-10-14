Romford celebrity scandals: Stars who hit headlines for the wrong reasons

Published: 8:49 PM October 14, 2021

Jesy Nelson is one of Romford's celebrities to receive bad press over the years - Credit: PA

Romford is home to some of the UK's most influential reality TV stars.

However, they have sometimes fallen foul of the headlines and become caught up in scandal.

Here is a round-up of some instances when Romford celebrities have been left red-faced.

Jesy Nelson

Most recently, Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson was accused of “blackfishing” in her latest solo music video.

The 30-year-old was criticised on social media about her appearance in her debut solo track Boyz, which features Nicki Minaj.

On an Instagram live hosted on Nicki Minaj’s platform, Jesy said her intention was “never ever to offend people of colour with this video and song".

She added: "Growing up as a young girl, this is the music I listened to and these are the videos I watched.

“For me personally, the 90s/2000s hip hop RnB music, I will stand to this day, was the best year of music made, I personally think.

"So I wanted to celebrate that and that era of music as it's what I love. My intentions were never to offend anyone.

"Genuinely, it hurts me that I may have offended people and hurt people's feelings just by celebrating something that I love."

Jesy Nelson has been accused of 'blackfishing' - Credit: PA

Gemma Collins

In 2018, The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins was found to have photoshopped images to market her clothing range.

Furious models came forward claiming the Romford celebrity had photoshopped her own head onto their bodies without their permission.

MailOnline reported at the time that a source said Gemma regretted "hoodwinking her fans" into believing the pictures were of her body.

They said: "Gemma has been so busy of late and didn't have time to do the shoot. Given that the model's body looks so similar to hers, she thought it would be OK.

"In hindsight, she wishes she hadn't done this to three of the images as she would never want to upset her fans."

Gemma Collins is proud to have been born and raised in Romford - Credit: PA

Jessie J

Earlier this year, singer Jessie J was called out on Twitter by Nicki Minaj for incorrectly describing how the rapper ended up on the pair's 2012 song Bang Bang, along with Ariana Grande.

The Chadwell Heath star had suggested she and Ariana had decided to do the song first before Nicki was asked to join.

However, Nicki Minaj refuted the order of events in a tweet.

Apologising on Instagram, Jessie J wrote: "I’m the first person to admit Bang Bang would never have been what it was without you guys.

“I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label."

She added: "Thank you for clarifying I was wrong..."

Jessie J was called out on Twitter - Credit: PA

Kem Cetinay

In 2018, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay was forced to deny claims he had cheated on his ex-girlfriend.

After winning series three of the dating show with Amber Davies, she said she had received messages from women claiming they had slept with the Romford celebrity.

Amber told The Sun: "I’ve had a handful of messages from girls – some sent just a few days after we had split – saying they had slept with him.

"Others have been from people claiming their friends have slept with him."

However, Kem claimed there was no truth in the allegations.

He said: "That’s not my style.

“Plenty of people watched me for seven weeks every single day on Love Island and I hope they saw what type of person I am. That’s not me.

Kem Cetinay (l) was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend Amber Davies - Credit: PA

“I’m a family man and I treat women with respect. I didn’t feel the need to say anything back when that came out because people know that isn’t what I’m about.

“I don’t read all my messages because there are so many accusations from different people. It would get in your head – there’s no need to read it all."

