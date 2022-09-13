Gallery

Respects were paid to both the Queen and the victims of 9/11 at a scaled-back Celebrate the Streets event in Romford.

Following Her Majesty's death on September 8, plans for a three-day festival in Romford were revised, with the Friday schedule cancelled completely and an updated roster for the rest of the weekend.

Organised by Romford BID partly as a celebration of the 775th anniversary of Romford Market, the weekend included a range of street food, a performance from the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps, and glass stamp making on top of tributes to the Queen and those who died on 9/11.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Julie Frost, director at Romford BID, said: “In light of the sad news on Thursday, we felt it appropriate to scale down our plans for this weekend, but we nevertheless felt it important on this occasion of such national significance that there should be a focal point for the expression of our individual and collective response.

“We feel strongly that people still want to come together to commemorate this historic occasion in our town’s history, but at the same time to take the opportunity to reflect on the loss of our beloved monarch.

“Where better to do this than in the Market Place; a place which owes its very identity to the late Queen’s ancestor.”

Following the event, Ms Frost said that “considering where we were, we are glad we went ahead”.

While the end product was scaled back, Ms Frost said visitors still enjoyed the weekend and “quite a few” came partly to pay their respects.

Given the last-minute amends required to reimagine the schedule, Ms Frost said everything eventually "went well".

Having previously mooted that Celebrate the Street could become an annual fixture, Ms Frost added that Romford BID is hoping to build on this year and host it again in 2023, with dates in July being considered.

Potentially to be preceded by a couple of smaller events, Ms Frost said she hopes to develop it into a “celebration, and where people can come together”.

