'Next stop World Cup': Harold Hill care home residents react to Euros 2020
Older people in Romford haven’t let the Euros final game dampen their spirits of England winning the Qatar-bassed World Cup in 2022.
Romford Care Home in Harold Hill replayed the Euro 2020 game for residents who cheered on the England team today (Monday, July 12).
Resident Edward Lee, 71, said: “It was a great game and a shame we couldn’t win.”
Another resident, 74-year-old John Barry said: “The lads did well to get this far. Next stop, the World Cup.”
The hospitality manager at Romford Care Home, Tracy Sutherland, said that the staff and residents all had "so much fun" watching the game.
She added: “The team did us proud and we are looking forward to the World Cup.”
Lifestyle coordinator at Romford Care Home, Hayley Sullivan, said: “The residents have enjoyed the Euros so much it’s a shame it has come to an end.
“We will now be getting ready to watch the Olympics and hopefully creating some events of our own here at the home.”