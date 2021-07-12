News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Next stop World Cup': Harold Hill care home residents react to Euros 2020

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:03 PM July 12, 2021   
Romford Care Home staff and residents

Staff Carla Eastwood and Tracy Sutherland with residents (from left to right) David Bristow, Jagit Singh Puar, Edward Lee and Betty Gemba. - Credit: Romford Care Home

Older people in Romford haven’t let the Euros final game dampen their spirits of England winning the Qatar-bassed World Cup in 2022.  

Romford Care Home in Harold Hill replayed the Euro 2020 game for residents who cheered on the England team today (Monday, July 12).  

Resident Edward Lee, 71, said: “It was a great game and a shame we couldn’t win.”  

Another resident, 74-year-old John Barry said: “The lads did well to get this far. Next stop, the World Cup.”  

The hospitality manager at Romford Care Home, Tracy Sutherland, said that the staff and residents all had "so much fun" watching the game.  

She added: “The team did us proud and we are looking forward to the World Cup.”  

Lifestyle coordinator at Romford Care Home, Hayley Sullivan, said: “The residents have enjoyed the Euros so much it’s a shame it has come to an end.  

“We will now be getting ready to watch the Olympics and hopefully creating some events of our own here at the home.” 

Residents Jean Harvey, Stewart Gibbins and Gladys Fletcher enjoyed watching the Euro 2020 game. 

Residents Jean Harvey, Stewart Gibbins and Gladys Fletcher enjoyed watching the Euro 2020 game. - Credit: Romford Care Home


