Euro 2020: Romford care home eying England victory
Residents of a Romford care home have predicted Euro 2020 glory for England.
The Willows Care Home in London Road is heavily decorated for Sunday, with its residents also getting into the spirit ahead of the showpiece game.
A number of predictions have been bandied about, with one common theme - an England win.
John predicts a 2-1 victory, while Joyce thinks it will be 3-1 to the Three Lions.
David has made a bold 4-1 prediction, with Eve is only one of the quartet to claim that Gareth Southgate's charges will keep a clean sheet.
The ladies are excited to sing along to Sweet Caroline - one of their "favourite songs" - while John and David are brimming with confidence.
"It's Coming Home!", beamed John, while David reassured the boys that the whole nation is backing them.
Residents' surnames have been omitted for confidentiality reasons.