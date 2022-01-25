Care home to host monthly breakfast club for blue light responders

Paramedics enjoyed the first Blue Light Breakfast Club, which was held at the start of this month at Romford Care Home in Harold Hill. - Credit: Romford Care Home

A care home in Harold Hill is thanking the borough's first responders by inviting them to a regular breakfast club.

Romford Care Home in Neave Crescent will host a Blue Light Breakfast Club on the first Friday of each month following the success of a pilot.

Formed by residents and the nursing dementia and residential home teams, the first gathering was hosted by the home administrator Dorota Pukacz.

The frontline workers will be offered tea, coffee, hot bacon baps and a variety of homemade bakes made by inhouse chef Pauline Ibhawaegbele.

Romford Care Home receptionist, Georgina Thomas, holds up a Blue Light Breakfast Club flyer. - Credit: Romford Care Home

General manager Michelle DiBella said the club “helps foster a great partnership with the first responders of Havering and builds relationships, while ensuring we are openly supporting the great work that they do within our community”.

On the first event, customer relations manager Tracy Smith said: “The ambulance crews were especially grateful as they all said how it’s very hard to get a hot drink between calls and they loved our reusable mugs and said they would now go everywhere with them.”

The club will next take place on Friday, February 4 from 7am until 8.30am.