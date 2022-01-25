News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Care home to host monthly breakfast club for blue light responders

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:00 PM January 25, 2022
Paramedics

Paramedics enjoyed the first Blue Light Breakfast Club, which was held at the start of this month at Romford Care Home in Harold Hill. - Credit: Romford Care Home

A care home in Harold Hill is thanking the borough's first responders by inviting them to a regular breakfast club.

Romford Care Home in Neave Crescent will host a Blue Light Breakfast Club on the first Friday of each month following the success of a pilot.  

Formed by residents and the nursing dementia and residential home teams, the first gathering was hosted by the home administrator Dorota Pukacz.  

The frontline workers will be offered tea, coffee, hot bacon baps and a variety of homemade bakes made by inhouse chef Pauline Ibhawaegbele.  

Paramedic

Romford Care Home receptionist, Georgina Thomas, holds up a Blue Light Breakfast Club flyer. - Credit: Romford Care Home

General manager Michelle DiBella said the club “helps foster a great partnership with the first responders of Havering and builds relationships, while ensuring we are openly supporting the great work that they do within our community”. 

On the first event, customer relations manager Tracy Smith said: “The ambulance crews were especially grateful as they all said how it’s very hard to get a hot drink between calls and they loved our reusable mugs and said they would now go everywhere with them.” 

The club will next take place on Friday, February 4 from 7am until 8.30am.  

Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Avers was killed in the Iceland carpark off Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham

London Live News

Car park killing: John Avers the 'best friend' of hitman, court hears

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
North Street

Planning and Development

Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Met police stood in yellow visas

London Live News

Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Sylvyan Avenue in Hornchurch; water tower visible centre-left.

Planning

Plan for homes by listed tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel

Daniel Gayne

person