Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to a blaze at a Romford car showroom on Monday night.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire in a car showroom and workshop in London Road at 7.56pm on Monday, February 17.

A motor vehicle was destroyed by the fire and another was damaged. Part of the workshop was also damaged by the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries and the fire was under control by 9.10pm.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Wennington and Ilford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.