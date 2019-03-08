Search

Romford cadet joins veteran British adventurer in launching Atlantic solo challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 28 March 2019

L-R: Michael Hickie from Romford St John Ambulance cadets, Ollie Faragher, Raisa Stefanescu, Fatima Hydara, and Sir David Hempleman-Adams. Photo: St John Ambulance

A St John Ambulance cadet from Romford was on hand to lend his support to a record breaking veteran adventurer as he set off on his next challenge - sailing solo across the Atlantic.

Michael Hickie, Romford St John Ambulance cadet who joined Sir David Hempleman-Adams as he launched his Atlantic solo challenge. Photo: St John Ambulance

Michael Hickie, 16, joined the record breaking 62-year-old, Sir David Hempleman-Adams, at St Katherine Docks in London on Wednesday, March 20.

The Romford cadet who is the East London District Cadet of the Year was invited to meet Sir David on the banks of the Thames as a young representative of the health charity’s volunteers.

He said: “It was truly awe-inspiring to be able to meet such a remarkable gentleman who has chosen to undertake such a challenging task, all while supporting St John Ambulance.

“I wish him luck on his journey and hope that he continues to spread his message and awareness for our organisation.”

Sir David said his Voyage of Discovery challenge will be harder than climbing Everest.

“As a trustee for St John, I am really driven to raise awareness of the valuable work the charity and its volunteers do in supporting their communities and the NHS,” said Sir David.

“I know it will be a very physically and mentally demanding challenge, and one which will be made more difficult by the fact that I am in my 60s, but I’ve been training daily to prepare for the adventure ahead.”

Follow Sir David and the conversation on social media at #DiscoverSJA.

